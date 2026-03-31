Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.16. 14,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 38,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $750.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 939,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 735,354 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 58.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 138,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,518,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 25.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 99,931 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
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