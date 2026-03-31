Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.16. 14,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 38,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $750.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 939,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 735,354 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 58.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 138,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,518,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 25.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 99,931 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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