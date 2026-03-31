Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (BATS:JANH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (BATS:JANH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3887 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 1.8% increase from Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Trading Down 0.1%

BATS JANH opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January by 10.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (JANH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys. JANH was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

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