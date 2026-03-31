Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCY

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) by 226.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0796 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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