Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on INCY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Incyte from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $1,759,178.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,800 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,552. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,184,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,017.24. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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