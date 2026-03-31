Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.1860 and last traded at $2.1860. Approximately 4,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.0750.

Incitec Pivot Stock Up 5.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

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Incitec Pivot Company Profile

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Incitec Pivot Limited, based in Melbourne, Australia, is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fertilizers, explosives and industrial chemicals. The company produces a range of nitrogen-based fertilizer products—including ammonium nitrate, urea, diammonium phosphate and specialty formulations—to support agricultural productivity. Incitec Pivot also develops and supplies industrial explosives and blasting services for mining, quarrying, construction and oil & gas sectors, offering tailored solutions designed to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Formed in 2003 through the merger of Incitec Fertilizers and Pivot Limited (formerly part of Imperial Chemical Industries), Incitec Pivot has steadily expanded its footprint across Australia, North America and Asia.

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