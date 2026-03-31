Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immatics by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 105.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Immatics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,240,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 686,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTX opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Immatics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.81% and a negative net margin of 411.90%. On average, analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immatics Company Profile

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Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient’s immune system. Immatics’ approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics’ technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

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