IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Lowered to $675.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.22.

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IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.56 on Tuesday, reaching $552.53. 167,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.66. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $628.15 and a 200-day moving average of $661.46.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.76. This represents a 69.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blalock Williams LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,638,000 after acquiring an additional 187,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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