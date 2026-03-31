HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $517.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.93.

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HubSpot Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $237.86 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $207.20 and a twelve month high of $682.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 273.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 370,558 shares in the company, valued at $97,364,114.50. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 88.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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