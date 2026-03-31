Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,971,456 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 26th total of 1,653,535 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,080 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 754,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,533. The company has a market cap of $768.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

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Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%.The company had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on HTBK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 56.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 495.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

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Heritage Commerce Corporation, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, N.A., a community-oriented financial institution. Traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HTBK, the company focuses on delivering tailored banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Southeastern Michigan.

Heritage Bank, N.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of commercial and consumer clients.

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