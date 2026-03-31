Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,971,456 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 26th total of 1,653,535 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,080 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Heritage Commerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 754,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,533. The company has a market cap of $768.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%.The company had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on HTBK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Commerce
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 56.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 495.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Commerce Company Profile
Heritage Commerce Corporation, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, N.A., a community-oriented financial institution. Traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HTBK, the company focuses on delivering tailored banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Southeastern Michigan.
Heritage Bank, N.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of commercial and consumer clients.
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