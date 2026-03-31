Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,679 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 26th total of 4,624 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,447 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 1.0%

Hennessy Advisors stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 13,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,976. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

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Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hennessy Advisors in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hennessy Advisors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hennessy Advisors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 9.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 72.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 73,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the period. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment advisory firm specializing in the management of closed-end and open-end funds, as well as separate account strategies. Serving as the investment adviser to a family of publicly traded closed-end funds and a series of mutual funds, the company focuses on generating income and total return for its shareholders by deploying a range of equity and fixed-income strategies. Hennessy Advisors is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

The firm’s product lineup includes multiple closed-end funds that invest in U.S.

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