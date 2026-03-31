Head to Head Contrast: Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) versus Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stagwell and Banzai International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 4 5 0 2.56 Banzai International 1 0 2 0 2.33

Stagwell currently has a consensus target price of $7.96, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. Banzai International has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 27,500.85%. Given Banzai International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Stagwell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

35.6% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Stagwell has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Banzai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 1.00% 22.61% 4.18% Banzai International -233.45% -1,082.13% -74.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and Banzai International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.91 billion 0.54 $29.10 million $0.08 77.69 Banzai International $4.53 million 1.40 -$31.51 million ($6.55) -0.14

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International. Banzai International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stagwell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stagwell beats Banzai International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

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Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Banzai International

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Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

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