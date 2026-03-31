Head to Head Comparison: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) versus Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Sunrise New Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $10.76 billion 3.01 $2.99 billion $5.17 12.93 Sunrise New Energy $65.00 million 0.34 -$12.76 million N/A N/A

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheniere Energy Partners and Sunrise New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 5 3 1 0 1.56 Sunrise New Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $59.57, suggesting a potential downside of 10.89%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 27.76% -1,446.48% 13.85% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Sunrise New Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People’s Republic of China.

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