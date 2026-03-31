HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,868 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 26th total of 57,608 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,390 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCW Biologics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

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HCW Biologics Stock Down 9.5%

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

Shares of HCWB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.79. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.15% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

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HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

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