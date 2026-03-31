HC Wainwright Lowers Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $22.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRDN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 483.57% and a negative return on equity of 83.25%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. Analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Tousignant sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $70,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 947.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Trending Headlines about Viridian Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Viridian Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: REVEAL‑1 met its primary endpoint: elegrobart showed statistically significant proptosis responder rates (54% Q4W and 63% Q8W vs 18% placebo at week 24), supporting potential regulatory approval and a subcutaneous dosing advantage. BusinessWire Release Las Vegas Sun

REVEAL‑1 met its primary endpoint: elegrobart showed statistically significant proptosis responder rates (54% Q4W and 63% Q8W vs 18% placebo at week 24), supporting potential regulatory approval and a subcutaneous dosing advantage. Neutral Sentiment: Market watchers flagged VRDN as a stock to watch after-hours given the trial release and subsequent volatility; coverage is driving heavier trading and attention. Seeking Alpha

Market watchers flagged VRDN as a stock to watch after-hours given the trial release and subsequent volatility; coverage is driving heavier trading and attention. Negative Sentiment: Shares plunged after the topline release despite the positive primary endpoint — several outlets report a >30% selloff as investors dig into the data and reprice expectations. This market reaction is the primary driver of the stock decline. Proactive Investors Investing.com

Shares plunged after the topline release despite the positive primary endpoint — several outlets report a >30% selloff as investors dig into the data and reprice expectations. This market reaction is the primary driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction was mixed: Needham cut its price target from $42 to $32 but kept a Buy rating, reflecting a more cautious valuation/market-size view even with the positive data. Analyst downgrades or target trims can amplify selling pressure. Benzinga

Analyst reaction was mixed: Needham cut its price target from $42 to $32 but kept a Buy rating, reflecting a more cautious valuation/market-size view even with the positive data. Analyst downgrades or target trims can amplify selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Coverage questions and commentary suggest investors may be reacting to data nuances (magnitude vs. expectations, secondary endpoints, safety profile, or commercial considerations) rather than the headline efficacy — several outlets summarize this disconnect between clinical success and market response. BioWorld MSN

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company’s lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.