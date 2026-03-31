Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,121,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,515,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,090,000 after purchasing an additional 64,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 50.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,715,000 after buying an additional 488,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 2.3%

CMI opened at $511.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $617.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total value of $2,497,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,990.90. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total transaction of $10,811,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,446,495.30. This trade represents a 34.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cummins from $599.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $703.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.