Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 41.16%.

Greenpro Capital Price Performance

GRNQ stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.56. Greenpro Capital has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNQ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenpro Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenpro Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About Greenpro Capital

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Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

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