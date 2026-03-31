GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF (NASDAQ:UBRL) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF (NASDAQ:UBRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,458 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 26th total of 56,161 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,978 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF Stock Up 5.5%

NASDAQ:UBRL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. 47,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,433. GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBRL. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Genesis Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF (UBRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Uber Technologies, Inc stock. UBRL was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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