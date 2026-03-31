Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.08 and last traded at C$16.12. Approximately 6,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 21,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.29.

Goldmoney Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$200.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.33.

Goldmoney Company Profile

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Goldmoney Inc (TSX: XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing.

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