Gold Stocks To Follow Now – March 31st

Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Coeur Mining are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are primarily involved in the exploration, mining, processing, or sale of gold, as well as firms that provide services and equipment to those operations. They give investors indirect exposure to the price of gold while also carrying company-specific risks (like production costs, reserves, and management) and often exhibit greater volatility than the physical metal. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Read More