Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Update

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 249,916 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 26th total of 295,267 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,985,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the third quarter worth $2,284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 114.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Global Industrial Stock Performance

GIC opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $38.79.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.86 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIC

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC) is a leading business-to-business distributor of industrial products and equipment. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company provides a comprehensive range of products to support manufacturing, warehousing, and facility maintenance operations across North America. Through a digital-first platform, Global Industrial combines e-commerce, direct sales and catalog-based ordering channels to serve a diverse commercial customer base.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses material handling solutions (including conveyors, pallet racks and hoists), storage and shelving systems, janitorial and sanitation supplies, packaging and shipping materials, and office furniture.

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