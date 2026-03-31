Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $1.2990 million for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9%

GLMD stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.05% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s principal program centers on Aramchol, a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate designed to reduce liver fat accumulation and fibrosis in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Galmed conducts translational research to validate its mechanism of action and advance its drug candidates through regulatory trials.

In addition to Aramchol, Galmed maintains a pipeline of complementary small-molecule compounds aimed at modulating lipid metabolism and inflammatory pathways implicated in chronic liver disorders.

Further Reading

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