G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,828 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 26th total of 1,348 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ WILC opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.85.

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G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.83 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised G. Willi-Food International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on G. Willi-Food International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WILC. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in G. Willi-Food International by 408.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

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