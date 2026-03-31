FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Alumis Issued By HC Wainwright

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Alumis in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.37) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alumis’ current full-year earnings is ($8.51) per share.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alumis from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alumis from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alumis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Alumis from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Alumis Price Performance

Alumis stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -2.16. Alumis has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Alumis had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 1,011.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 411,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,702,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,943,112. This trade represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi purchased 411,764 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,702,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,943,112. This represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,823,527 shares of company stock valued at $30,999,959. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alumis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara Biocapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alumis by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Samsara Biocapital LLC now owns 5,756,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,188,000 after buying an additional 955,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alumis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 625,404 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Alumis by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,635,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,200 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in Alumis by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 3,122,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 474,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in Alumis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,443,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Alumis

Here are the key news stories impacting Alumis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $55 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling strong upside from current levels and giving investors a bullish institutional vote of confidence. Oppenheimer raises PT to $55 (Benzinga)

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $55 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling strong upside from current levels and giving investors a bullish institutional vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley (coverage noted on TipRanks) maintained a Buy rating with a $38 target, citing strong Phase 3 data for Envu and an attractive risk/reward ahead of a planned 2026 FDA submission — a near‑term clinical/regulatory catalyst. Morgan Stanley maintains Buy (TipRanks)

Morgan Stanley (coverage noted on TipRanks) maintained a Buy rating with a $38 target, citing strong Phase 3 data for Envu and an attractive risk/reward ahead of a planned 2026 FDA submission — a near‑term clinical/regulatory catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $38 target, reinforcing analyst conviction around the clinical story and longer‑term upside. Chardan reaffirms Buy (Benzinga)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $38 target, reinforcing analyst conviction around the clinical story and longer‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its target from $40 to $25 but left a “buy” rating intact — a mixed signal (reduced upside but continued positive view). HC Wainwright lowers PT to $25 (Benzinga)

HC Wainwright trimmed its target from $40 to $25 but left a “buy” rating intact — a mixed signal (reduced upside but continued positive view). Negative Sentiment: Intraday selling is being attributed to investors locking in gains after roughly a 239% annual rise; technical commentary notes the stock tested/broke short‑term support levels, amplifying the drop. Why Is Alumis Stock Falling Monday? (Benzinga)

Intraday selling is being attributed to investors locking in gains after roughly a 239% annual rise; technical commentary notes the stock tested/broke short‑term support levels, amplifying the drop. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental pressures remain — recent quarter missed revenue and EPS expectations and the company shows deeply negative margins and ROE — which can make pullbacks sharper and raise the bar for sustained rallies. (Background: Q1 results and metrics)

About Alumis

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Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

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