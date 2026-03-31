Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.8470. Approximately 18,434,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 20,876,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,868,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 76,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,035. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $4,839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 219,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,141,558.12. The trade was a 25.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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