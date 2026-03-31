Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) & Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) Head to Head Analysis

Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) and Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Global Engine Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freenet has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Engine Group and Freenet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Engine Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Freenet 2 3 1 0 1.83

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Engine Group N/A N/A N/A Freenet 11.14% 18.46% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Engine Group and Freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Global Engine Group and Freenet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Engine Group $2.94 million 1.50 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Freenet $2.76 billion 1.28 $306.88 million $2.60 11.45

Freenet has higher revenue and earnings than Global Engine Group.

Summary

Freenet beats Global Engine Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Engine Group

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Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services. It serves telecom operators; data center and cloud computing services providers; and IoT solutions providers, resellers, and users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Freenet

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freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle. This segment also provides network-independent services and tariffs; tariffs of the network operators on the basis of the network operator contracts; and freenet Internet, an app-based Internet product. The TV and Media segment is involved in the planning, project management, construction, operation, service, and marketing services for broadcast-related solutions for business clients in the broadcasting and media sectors; and the provision of services to end users in the field of DVB-T2 and IPTV. The Other/Holding segment offers portal services, such as e-commerce/advertising services; payment services; various digital products and entertainment formats for downloading and displaying, as well as use on mobile devices; communication development solutions, IT services, and other services; narrowband voice services; data services; and distribution services. The company provides its services under the klarmobil.de, freenetmobile.de, Dr.SIM, freenet MOBILE, FUNK, freenet FLEX, freenet, freenet TV, waipu.tv, freenet VIDEO, freenet.de, freenet BASICS, freenet ENERGY, freenet BUSINESS, CARMADA, MEDIA BROADCAST, vitrado.de, and The Cloud brands. It sells its products through electronics stores, as well as online sales. freenet AG was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

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