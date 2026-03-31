Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Insider Purchases C$69,480.00 in Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) insider Colin Strem bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,880. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TSE FRU traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.27. The company had a trading volume of 859,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.42. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$18.22.

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Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.76 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Freehold Royalties from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Freehold Royalties

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

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