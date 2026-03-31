Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF $LEMB

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,763 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:LEMB opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report).

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