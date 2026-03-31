Flowserve’s (FLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

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Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Flowserve has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 153,553 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 884.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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