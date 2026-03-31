Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Up 21.3% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,785 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 26th total of 21,249 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Gridiron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 229.1% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 486,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 338,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

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Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FFC opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income as its primary investment objective. Launched in 1995, the fund pursues this goal by investing primarily in preferred securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. preferred stocks, trust preferred securities, and certain convertible and hybrid instruments. The fund’s diversified portfolio typically spans corporate, financial and utility sectors, with a focus on instruments that offer attractive dividend yields.

In constructing its portfolio, FFC may employ leverage to enhance income generation and diversify across credit qualities and maturities.

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