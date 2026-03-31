First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 83,945 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 26th total of 102,048 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 14,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,843,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 156,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 64,165 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 122,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,106. The firm has a market cap of $552.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.53. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0068 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.

Further Reading

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