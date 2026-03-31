First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,556,699 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 26th total of 9,574,854 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,979,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.76.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on FHN

First Horizon Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of FHN traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.87 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from First Horizon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $139,257.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,864.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 102.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 865,109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Horizon by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 2,020.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

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First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

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