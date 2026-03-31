Financial Contrast: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) & ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of ATRenew shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Society Pass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew 1.60% 9.87% 6.97% Society Pass -145.99% -343.41% -39.70%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 1 0 0 2.00 Society Pass 2 0 1 1 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ATRenew and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Society Pass has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,257.14%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than ATRenew.

Volatility & Risk

ATRenew has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATRenew and Society Pass”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $3.01 billion 0.34 $48.09 million $0.20 23.43 Society Pass $7.11 million 0.45 -$10.23 million ($2.43) -0.17

ATRenew has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATRenew, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ATRenew beats Society Pass on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATRenew

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Society Pass

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.