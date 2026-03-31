Financial Contrast: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Sharplink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika -7.49% -114.29% 5.40% Sharplink Gaming -2,618.38% -50.72% -50.55%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Playtika has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 11.4, indicating that its share price is 1,040% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Playtika and Sharplink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 4 1 0 2.00 Sharplink Gaming 1 1 6 0 2.63

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 58.80%. Sharplink Gaming has a consensus target price of $24.71, indicating a potential upside of 290.74%. Given Sharplink Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharplink Gaming is more favorable than Playtika.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Playtika and Sharplink Gaming”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.76 billion 0.38 -$206.40 million ($0.54) -5.10 Sharplink Gaming $28.06 million 44.45 -$734.59 million ($2.39) -2.65

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Sharplink Gaming. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharplink Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sharplink Gaming beats Playtika on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About Sharplink Gaming

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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