Financial Contrast: Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) vs. iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC – Get Free Report) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Cheesecake Factory 3.96% 45.68% 5.73%

Risk and Volatility

iPic Entertainment has a beta of -2.08, indicating that its stock price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cheesecake Factory $3.75 billion 0.72 $148.43 million $3.07 17.71

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Cheesecake Factory”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iPic Entertainment and Cheesecake Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cheesecake Factory 4 7 6 0 2.12

Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $61.81, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats iPic Entertainment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

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iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates screens in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cheesecake Factory

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The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It operates restaurants under the brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Flower Child, Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

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