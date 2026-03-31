Financial Contrast: Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) versus Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.3%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apartment Investment and Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

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Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $457.06 million 4.94 $140.90 million $2.58 17.99 Apartment Investment and Management $138.49 million 4.14 $554.01 million $3.88 1.03

This table compares Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Apartment Investment and Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Apartment Investment and Management 1 0 1 0 2.00

Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.94%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 30.45% 3.92% 2.19% Apartment Investment and Management 316.79% 9.05% 0.96%

Volatility & Risk

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders. Boardwalk REIT’s Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

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