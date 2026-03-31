Financial Comparison: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) vs. Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medicure and ProPhase Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 0.00 ProPhase Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medicure and ProPhase Labs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $15.99 million 0.53 -$760,000.00 ($0.24) -3.35 ProPhase Labs $5.06 million 0.10 -$53.36 million ($3.90) -0.02

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than ProPhase Labs. Medicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProPhase Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Medicure has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure -13.10% -17.91% -11.95% ProPhase Labs -825.01% -482.05% -88.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medicure beats ProPhase Labs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicure

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Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail and mail order pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About ProPhase Labs

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ProPhase Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. It offers contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, the company involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

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