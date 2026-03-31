Financial Comparison: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) & HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 1 2.80 HSBC 0 3 7 0 2.70

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.29%. HSBC has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.56%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than HSBC.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $800.02 million 2.71 $231.94 million $5.48 9.44 HSBC $131.35 billion 2.07 $22.29 billion $6.05 13.11

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and HSBC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HSBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $8.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HSBC pays out 148.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 29.00% 21.72% 1.68% HSBC 16.07% 13.10% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of HSBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats HSBC on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management. The Channel Islands and the UK segment refers to the retail and corporate banking and wealth management. The Other segment includes operations in the jurisdictions of The Bahamas, Canada, Mauritius, Singapore and Switzerland. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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