Financial Analysis: Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 1 1 4 1 2.71 Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Microwave Filter, as reported by MarketBeat.

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 29.97%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Microwave Filter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -43.41% -32.64% -10.70% Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Microwave Filter”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $37.20 million 14.44 -$14.87 million ($0.52) -17.90 Microwave Filter $2.18 million 0.94 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

Microwave Filter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LightPath Technologies.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Microwave Filter on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

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LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Microwave Filter

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Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. The company serves 5G, cable television, television and radio broadcast, satellite broadcast, mobile radio, commercial, and aerospace and defense electronics markets. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

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