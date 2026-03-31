Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Sold by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,669 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 8.2% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $27,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,517,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,954,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,033,000 after purchasing an additional 683,930 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,181,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,742,000 after purchasing an additional 311,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 445,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,801,000 after purchasing an additional 786,693 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

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