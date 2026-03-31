Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,435,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 7,030,342 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $7.35.

Fannie Mae News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fannie Mae this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNMA. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fannie Mae in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fannie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Fannie Mae Stock Up 4.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Fannie Mae had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion.

About Fannie Mae

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The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA), is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae’s mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.

In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.

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