Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,275,000 after buying an additional 830,418 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,417,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,514,000 after acquiring an additional 172,479 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 999,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 57,907 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 937,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,540,000 after acquiring an additional 254,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Everest Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 729,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,334,000 after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

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Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $322.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $368.29.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($18.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EG. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore set a $365.00 price target on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $332.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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