Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.6450, with a volume of 323995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETON has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

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Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.8%

The stock has a market cap of $670.02 million, a PE ratio of -136.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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