Epazz (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Posts Earnings Results

Epazz (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Epazz Price Performance

EPAZ stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Epazz has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

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Epazz Company Profile

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Epazz, Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) is a technology company specializing in cloud-based enterprise software and blockchain-enabled solutions. The company’s core offerings focus on workforce management, human resources, payroll processing, and billing systems delivered through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Epazz serves small to mid-sized businesses across multiple sectors, helping organizations automate time tracking, attendance, compliance and invoicing with integrated, scalable applications.

Among its flagship products is the TimeTrak HR Suite, a platform designed to streamline employee onboarding, benefits administration and performance tracking.

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