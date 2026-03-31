Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.8320. Approximately 9,011,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,692,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

Key Stories Impacting Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target upgrades: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $42 and Jefferies lifted its target to $40, signaling upside vs. recent levels and reinforcing the view that EPD’s cash flows and distribution remain attractive. RBC & Jefferies Coverage

Analyst price-target upgrades: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $42 and Jefferies lifted its target to $40, signaling upside vs. recent levels and reinforcing the view that EPD’s cash flows and distribution remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet praise and institutional upgrades: Recent coverage (including Wells Fargo’s Overweight and Truist’s initiation) highlights distribution coverage and financial resilience after EPD’s conference presentation, supporting longer-term confidence. Investor Reaction Article

Balance-sheet praise and institutional upgrades: Recent coverage (including Wells Fargo’s Overweight and Truist’s initiation) highlights distribution coverage and financial resilience after EPD’s conference presentation, supporting longer-term confidence. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind: MLP/pipeline stocks are rallying broadly as investors favor high-yield midstream “toll-road” models, which helps EPD’s narrative as a reliable income name. Invezz MLP Rally

Sector tailwind: MLP/pipeline stocks are rallying broadly as investors favor high-yield midstream “toll-road” models, which helps EPD’s narrative as a reliable income name. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend / long-term positioning: Multiple retail outlets profile EPD as a high-yield, long-term “buy-and-hold” pipeline stock — supportive for income investors but slow to move price if news is already priced-in. Fool Pipeline Stocks

Dividend / long-term positioning: Multiple retail outlets profile EPD as a high-yield, long-term “buy-and-hold” pipeline stock — supportive for income investors but slow to move price if news is already priced-in. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary roundup: Coverage summaries and analyst insights were published (Globe and Mail roundup), adding context but no single, market-moving thesis. Globe & Mail

Analyst commentary roundup: Coverage summaries and analyst insights were published (Globe and Mail roundup), adding context but no single, market-moving thesis. Negative Sentiment: Some cautious initiations and lower targets: Several outlets reported coverage initiations with “hold” stances and a $36 target, which can cap near-term upside and put downward pressure on trading sentiment. MSN / Initiation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,669 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,252,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,407,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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