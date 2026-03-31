Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Position Boosted by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,922 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.0% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,606,979,000 after acquiring an additional 784,987 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,227,000 after purchasing an additional 859,171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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