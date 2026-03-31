EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EH. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

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EHang Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

NASDAQ:EH opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $656.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. EHang has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in EHang by 171.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EHang by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile

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EHang Holdings Limited is a China-based technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) for passenger transportation, logistics, and other commercial applications. Established in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker EH in 2019, EHang focuses on delivering turnkey solutions that integrate hardware, flight control systems and a cloud-based operating platform. Its flagship products include the EH216 series passenger AAV and the Falcon series unmanned aerial vehicles, designed to support urban air mobility, aerial filming, emergency response and short-range cargo delivery.

The company’s business model encompasses research and development, manufacturing, certification support, and operations services.

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