E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several analysts recently commented on SSP shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on E.W. Scripps

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Anthony S. Granado bought 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $30,354.36. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,898.16. This trade represents a 19.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ellen B. Granado bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $80,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,880. The trade was a 180.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have acquired 1,332,085 shares of company stock worth $5,733,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,599,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,318,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 886.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 871,159 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 368,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 1.6%

SSP stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $337.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $560.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.