Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Update

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,538,914 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 26th total of 1,787,540 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 994,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Elliman has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOUG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 0.3%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth about $866,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 175,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,648. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $245.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.45 million. Douglas Elliman had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE: DOUG) is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States, offering an array of services that span property sales, leasing and management. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in New York City, the firm has built a reputation for representing high-end residential properties and guiding clients through complex real estate transactions. Over the course of its history, Douglas Elliman has expanded its offerings to include specialized support for developers, investors and individual homeowners.

The company’s core business activities include residential brokerage, new development marketing, and property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.