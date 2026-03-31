Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$839.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.28. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.49.

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Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$644.23 million during the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

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