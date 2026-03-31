Distil (LON:DIS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03, with a volume of 14624688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Distil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £691,492.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

About Distil

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Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia. The company was formerly known as Blavod Wines and Spirits plc and changed its name to Distil Plc in April 2014.

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